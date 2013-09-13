Global Self Checkout Terminals Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Global Self Checkout Terminals Market 2012-2016



Global Self Checkout Terminals Market(http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-self-checkout-terminals-market-2012-2016)to grow at a CAGR of 15.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the reduction in queue size during the time of checkout. The Global Self-checkout Terminals market has also been witnessing the evolution of small size self-checkout terminals. However, the increased chance of theft due to inadequate monitoring of self-checkout terminals could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Self-checkout Terminals Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, Western Europe, the APAC region, and ROW; it also covers the Global Self-checkout Terminals market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Fujitsu Ltd., NCR Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Wincor Nixdorf AG.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are IBM Corp. and Pan-Oston Co.



Key questions answered in this report:





What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

