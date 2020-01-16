Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- QY Research has presented an in-depth analysis of self-service kiosk market in its latest research report, titled, "Global Self-service Kiosk Market Research Report 2020". The global self-service kiosk market will be worth US$16270 mn in 2020. The report predicts that the global self-service kiosk market will expand at a rate of CAGR 3.2% and will reach US$20340 mn by the end of 2026.



Self-service kiosk is majorly used in retail industry, transportation, banking, healthcare, and educations. Self-service kiosk is an interactive computer terminal device that provides information to the users for communication, entertainment, commerce, and education. Kiosk are also widely used in book stores and food courts. The demand for these highly interactive devices has increased in the past years as it provides substantial customer satisfaction by reducing operational costs. It is expected that the self-service kiosk market will grow due its high demand in multiple industries.



Outdoor Self-service Kiosk to Gain Popularity due to Customer-friendly Interface



Outdoor self-service kiosks improves customer experience it offers efficient process which avoids long wait time in queues or inept searching. Outdoor self-service kiosks are mainly used in wayfinding, parking, digital signage, vending, dispensing, bill pay, secure check-in and ticketing. The outdoor kiosks are also capable to handle harsh weather and are highly durable. All of these factors will propel this segment in the coming years.



Hospitals and Clinics to Increase the Use of Self-service Kiosk as it Enhances the Registration Process



The self-service kiosks installed in hospitals and clinics have improved patient experience as it helps them to perform daily routine activities efficiently. It assists in checking their daily scheduled appointments and progress. Self-service kiosks also help patients to update and study their demographics easily without standing in queues for a long time or communicate with the on desk clerks. Installation of kiosks have also improved data quality and reduced workload for the registration clerks. These qualities have driven the self-service kiosk market further and it is expected that the market will expand during the forecast period.



America to Augment the Self-service Kiosk Market due to Higher Acceptance of Technology



America has witnessed high technological advancements in past few years. Industrialization and urbanisation in America is ever growing. Companies are also becoming more customer-centric as they develop and innovate new technologies to make customer experience better. It is expected that America will lead the self-service market during the forecast period with the aforementioned forces backing it.



Competitive Landscape Global Self-service Kiosk Market



NCR Corporation in one of the leading technological firms that mainly provides hardware and software services. NCR Corporation in late December 2019 announced to have acquired an UK-based company known as Zynstra, an edge virtualization technology. It is expected that NCR Corporation and Zynstra, together, will make efforts to improve product capabilities globally. It is anticipated that NCR Corporation will lead the self-service kiosk market in the future.



Other companies studied in this research report are NCR, Fuji Electric, Lone Star Funds, Diebold Hitachi, Crane, GRG Banking, SandenVendo, Sielaff, Azkoyen Group, and Bianchi Vending.



