Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2012 -- The Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5 percent over the period 2011–2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in new product development. The Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services market has also been witnessing a requirement for shorter product cycles. However, the cyclical nature of the Semiconductor industry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market 2011–2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the North American, APAC, Europe and the ROW regions; it also covers the Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services market for the period 2011–2015. It includes the market for all assembly and test services provided by independent semiconductor assembly and test service providers.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc., Amkor Technology Inc., Silicon Precision Industries Co. Ltd. and STATS ChipPac Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/70517/global-semiconductor-assembly-and-test-services-market-2011-2015.html