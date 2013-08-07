Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services market to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing development of new products. The Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services market has also been witnessing an increase in the number of collaborations/alliances among providers and manufacturers. However, the cyclic nature of the Semiconductor industry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, the APAC region, Europe, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc., Amkor Technology Inc., Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd., and STATS ChipPAC Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Atmel Corp., Broadcom Corp., Cambridge Silicon Radio Ltd., ChipMOS Technologies Ltd., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., JCET-ChangJiang Elec. Tech., J-Devices Corp., Powertech Technology Inc., Qualcomm Inc., and United Test and Assembly Center Ltd. (UTAC).

