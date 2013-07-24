Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 3 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for semiconductor capital equipment in smartphones. The Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment market has also been witnessing an increased number of mergers and acquisitions. However, the cyclic nature of the Semiconductor industry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holdings N.V., Tokyo Electron Ltd., and Lam Research Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Advantest Corp., ASM International N.V., Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Hitachi High- Technologies Corp., KLA-Tencor Corp., and Nikon Instruments Inc.

Companies Mentioned



