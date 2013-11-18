Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Semiconductor CVD Equipment Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global CVD Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for high brightness in LEDs. The Global Semiconductor Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of semiconductors in the Automotive sector. However, the availability of cost-effective substitutes could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Semiconductor Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Semiconductor Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space re Applied Materials Inc., and Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are AIXTRON Systems, Jusung Engineering, ULVAC Technologies Inc., and Veeco Instruments Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Applied Materials Inc., Tokyo Electron Ltd., AIXTRON Systems, Jusung Engineering, ULVAC Technologies Inc., and Veeco Instruments Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/146533/global-semiconductor-cvd-equipment-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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