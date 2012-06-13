Global Semiconductor Etching Market 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- The Global Semiconductor Etching market in the Semiconductor Capital Equipment industry is expected to decline at a CAGR of 1.43 percent and 2 percent of dielectric etch and silicon etch, respectively, over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market decline is the cyclical nature of the Semiconductor industry. Also, the slowdown in the electronics device sales in the end-user segment has resulted in this decline. The Global Semiconductor Etching market in the Semiconductor Capital Equipment industry has also been witnessing demand driven by rapid technology changes. However, increasing penetration of mobile devices is expected to create demand in this market.



The Global Semiconductor Etching Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Semiconductor Etching market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Applied Materials Inc., Lam Research Corp., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., Mattson Technology Inc., SEMES Co. Ltd., and Tokyo Electron Ltd.



