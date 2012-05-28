Global Semiconductor Foundry Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2012 -- The Global Semiconductor Foundry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3 percent over the period 2011–2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of communication devices and consumer electronic devices. The Global Semiconductor Foundry market has also been witnessing a demand for high-capacity fabs. However, the fluctuating revenue in the Semiconductor industry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Semiconductor Foundry Market 2011–2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the APAC and Europe regions; it also covers the Global Semiconductor Foundry market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Semiconductor Foundry market for the period 2011–2015. It includes the market for all types of semiconductor foundries.



The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the Global Semiconductor Foundry market. The net sales/revenue from the companies in the Semiconductor Foundry division has been used to calculate the overall market size as well as the corresponding vendor share.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Global Foundries Inc., Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. and United Microelectronics Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



