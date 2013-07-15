Global Semiconductor Industry to Witness Robust Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Global Semiconductor Market is going through an interesting phase, offering immense opportunities for players involved in the business. Although, the market faced drop in revenue due to global economic downturn and slowdown in Chinese market, the market is expected to sustain high growth momentum in coming years with increase in demand for electronics and requirements in new application areas. According to our new research report, “Global Semiconductor Market Outlook to 2017”, with the increase in future demand for electronics and requirements in new application areas, the semiconductor market, which estimated to US$ 289.9 Billion in 2012, is slated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.5% during 2013-2017. The robust growth in revenue is being driven by the growing demand of mobile devices, specially smartphones and tablets.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report, “Global Semiconductor Market Outlook to 2017”, which is spread over 160 pages, covers extensive research and thorough analysis of the semiconductor market across the globe. It also presents a critical analysis and an unbiased view into the state of the global semiconductor industry, including the current and future market size for various segments. The report also features exclusive forecasts for various semiconductor segments, including discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics, sensors, wafer processing equipment, assembly and packaging equipment, testing equipment, wafer fabrication materials, and packaging material.



Further, the report analyzes global semiconductor industry performance covering analysis by product. Moreover, the research has also included an in-depth country level analysis of semiconductor market which deals in study of current market scenario and future market potentials of major semiconductor markets.



Our study also looks into the competitive landscape including business overview, key financials and developments. Overall, the report will facilitate clients in analyzing the driving forces and understand the existing opportunities in the industry.



Some of the key findings of the report are:



- Integrated circuits lead the global semiconductor market

- Rising Tablet, Smartphones sales to drive the global semiconductor market

- Data processing dominate the global semiconductor application market

- Flash memory driving the global memory ICs market



