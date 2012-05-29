Global Semiconductor IP Market 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- The Global Semiconductor IP market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18 percent over the period 2011–2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the demand for integrated electronic devices. The Global Semiconductor IP market has also been witnessing a demand for third-party IPs. However, the requirement to maintain cost and quality balance may be a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Semiconductor IP Market 2011–2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Semiconductor IP market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Semiconductor IP market 2011–2015. It includes the market for both physical IP and logical IP that are used across end-user segments.



Key vendors dominating this market space include ARM Holdings Inc., Synopsys Inc. and Imagination Technologies Group plc.



