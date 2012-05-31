Global Semiconductor Marketplace: Industry Verticals, Growth Drivers, and Forecast 2012 - 2017

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- Semiconductor technologies continue to evolve and amaze even those that previously forecasted aggressive growth. New materials, new structures, new manufacturing tools, and new advancements in modeling and simulation form a breeding ground for novel high performance electronic and photonic devices.



High costs, long manufacturing cycles, and enormous increase in computing power are behind recent rapid progress of the modeling, simulation, optimization, and design of semiconductor devices. Continuous advancement of semiconductor technology and growth of semiconductor industry impose new requirements on semiconductor manufacturing. Semiconductor manufacturing belongs to the most challenging and complicated production systems involving huge capital investment and cutting-edge technologies.



This report evaluates the industry verticals, evolution, and market drivers for global semiconductor growth. This research analyzes some key technology developments that will accelerate the need for semiconductors. It also includes analysis and forecasting for a key drivers for growth of semiconductors with an emphasis on growth and sophistication of mobile communications devices.



EMS, OEMs, and ODMs

Semiconductor manufacturers

Consumer electronics manufacturers

Telecommunications infrastructure providers"



