Global Semiconductor Memory Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Semiconductor memory is an essential constituent for today’s electronic devices. It’s a kind of device in which digital information is maintained by using IC (Integrated Circuit) technology. These memories are classified on the basis of types of data access and types of data storage and these mechanisms can be categorized in two groups that are volatile RAM (Random Access Memory) and non-volatile ROM (Read Only Memory).



RAM and ROM can be further classified on the basis of technologies and applications available. RAM includes DRAM, SRAM, SDRAM, and MRAM. ROM can be categorized in to PROM, EPROM, EEPROM, Flash memory etc. DRAM, mainstream memory holds a larger market share followed by NAND Flash, 3D ReRAM, NOR Flash. PCRAM is a new technology in the market and possesses better features than conventional memories. It also provides power saving opportunities to customers.



Growing market for smartphones, tablets and SSD (Solid-state drives) are the major growth drivers for the semiconductor memories market. Government regulations and manufacturing standards might restrict the growth of this market as marketers believe that implementation of these regulations and standards might affect the sourcing of materials and increase the cost of products.



Some of the notable companies in this market are Toshiba, SanDisk Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Intel, IBM, Fujitsu, Cypress Semiconductor, Samsung, Atmel Corporation, Crocus Technology, Everspin Technology among many others. Samsung and Micron Technology are regarded as leading companies in the R&D of PCRAM technology. SanDisk Corporation is engaged in developing the non-volatile technologies such as phase-change memory, charge-trap flash, memristor and other technologies.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



