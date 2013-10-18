Global Semiconductor Stepper Equipment Market 2012 - 2016 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Global Semiconductor Stepper Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 12.37 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for integration and contraction of semiconductor devices. The Global Semiconductor Stepper Equipment market has also been witnessing a reduction in the chip size. However, the cyclical nature of the Semiconductor industry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Semiconductor Stepper Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Semiconductor Stepper Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include ASML Holding N.V., Canon Inc., and Nikon Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Cymer Inc., GlobalFoundries Inc., Intel Corp., Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., Samsung Group, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., United Microelectronics Corp., and Ultratech Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



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List of Figures



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Global Semiconductor Stepper Equipment Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 3: Global Semiconductor Steppe Equipment Market Growth Rate 2000-2016

Exhibit 4: Global Semiconductor Stepper Equipment Market 2012-2016 (Unit Shipment)

Exhibit 5: Global Semiconductor Stepper Equipment Market 2011-2016 ASP (US$ million)



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