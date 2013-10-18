Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems Market 2012-2016 : Industry Shares, Size, Trend, Analysis, and Forecasts to 2016 Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 15.92 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for smartphones and tablets. The Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems market has also been witnessing an increase in collaborations. However, the cyclical nature of the Semiconductor industry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, North America, Europe, and rest of the world; it also covers the Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



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The other vendors mentioned in this report are Akrion Systems LLC, Axcelis Technologies Inc., FSI International Inc., GlobalFoundries Inc., SEMES Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and United Microelectronics Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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List of Exhibit



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 3: Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems Market Segmentation by Equipment

Exhibit 4: Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems Market Segmentation by Contaminants

Exhibit 5: Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems Market Segmentation by Technology

Exhibit 6: Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems Market Segmentation by Applications

Exhibit 7: Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems Market by Geographic Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 8: Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems Market Geographic Segmentation 2012-2016







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