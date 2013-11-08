Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Semiconductors for Wireless Communication Devices Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Semiconductors for Wireless Communication Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 8 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high adoption of mobile phones expected during the forecast period. The Global Semiconductors for Wireless Communication Devices market has also been witnessing a continual increase in R&D spending by the numerous vendors that are operating in this market. However, the cyclical nature of the Semiconductor industry, which in turn affects the revenue generated in this industry, could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Semiconductors for Wireless Communication Devices Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global market; it also covers the Global Semiconductors for Wireless Communication Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Broadcom Corp., Qualcomm Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek Inc, RF Micro Devices Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., and STMicroelectronics N.V.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145545/global-semiconductors-for-wireless-communication-devices-market-2012-2016.html

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Roger Campbell

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