Global Semiconductors for Wireless Communication Devices Market Will Grow at CAGR of 8% in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Global Semiconductors for Wireless Communication Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 8 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high adoption of mobile phones expected during the forecast period. The Global Semiconductors for Wireless Communication Devices market has also been witnessing a continual increase in R&D spending by the numerous vendors that are operating in this market. However, the cyclical nature of the Semiconductor industry, which in turn affects the revenue generated in this industry, could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Click Here For Download Detail Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-semiconductors-for-wireless-communication-devices-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Semiconductors for Wireless Communication Devices Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global market; it also covers the Global Semiconductors for Wireless Communication Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Broadcom Corp., Qualcomm Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek Inc, RF Micro Devices Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., and STMicroelectronics N.V.



Browse All Technavio Market Research Reports - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Related Reports -



Global MEMS Pressure Sensors Market 2012-2016



Global MEMS Pressure Sensors market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-mems-pressure-sensors-market-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 8.84 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand in the Automotive segment. The Global MEMS Pressure Sensors market has also been witnessing the miniaturization of electronic devices. However, the lack of product differentiation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Electronic Article Surveillance Tags Market 2012-2016



Global Electronic Article Surveillance Systems market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-electronic-article-surveillance-tags-market-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 2.88 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the robust growth in the global retail market. The Global Electronic Article Surveillance Systems market has also been witnessing the emerging source tagging in the retail sector. However, the limited application areas of EAS systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Touch Panel Display Market 2012-2016



Global Touch Panel Display market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-touch-panel-display-market-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 17.7 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets. The Global Touch Panel Display market has also been witnessing the increasing preference for single glass touch panel displays. However, the high cost of glass touch panel displays could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Traction Transformer Market 2014-2018



Global Traction Transformer market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-traction-transformer-market-2014-2018-report.html)to grow at a CAGR of 7.30 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing congestion in road and airways transport. The Global Traction Transformer market has also been witnessing the increase in technological advancements. However, the increasing threat from local vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Semiconductor Market in China 2012-2016



Semiconductor market in China (http://www.researchmoz.us/semiconductor-market-in-china-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 24.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the globally increasing demand for smartphones and tablets. The Semiconductor market in China has also been witnessing large capital expenditure by the global companies to set up a semiconductor manufacturing base in China. However, reducing the gap between consumption and production of semiconductor in China could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/



Visit: http://marketeconomywarriors.wordpress.com/