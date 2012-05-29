Global Sensor Market 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- The Global Sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent over the period 2011–2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand of sensors in the Automotive segment. The Global Sensor market has also been witnessing an increasing number of applications for sensors in the Healthcare segment. However, the demand for a reduced time to market may be a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Sensor Market 2011–2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions, and covers the Global Sensor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of some of the key vendors operating in this market. The report discusses overall sensors such as image sensors, flow sensors, level sensors, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, bio sensors, chemical sensors, position sensors, load and torque sensors, and other miscellaneous sensors.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Denso Corp., OmniVision Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH and STMicroelectronics.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are some of the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/70529/global-sensor-market-2011-2015.html