London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- The sequencing market consists of sales of sequencing instruments, consumables, software and services. It includes the instruments, consumables, software and services used for sequencing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) samples of human, animal, plant and microbial species. Growth in the sequencing market in the historic period resulted from use of sequencing techniques for drug development, increased funding from government and private organizations and lower cost of analysis. High initial investment and data storage costs for end users is negatively affected growth in the historic period.



Sequencing Market Segmentation



By Type - The sequencing market is segmented by type into

1.Next Generation Sequencing

2.Third Generation Sequencing

3.Sanger Sequencing

4.Global Sequencing



Third generation sequencing had the highest growth rate of nearly 15.5% during the historic period. This rapid growth can be attributed to due to portability and the faster sequencing speed it offers than NGS and Sanger sequencing.



By Products And Services - The sequencing market is segmented by products and services into

1.Consumables

2.Sequencing Services

3.Instruments and Software

4.Global Sequencing



By Geography - The sequencing market is segmented into

1.North America

2.Western Europe

3.Asia Pacific

4.Eastern Europe

5.South America

6.Middle East

7.Africa



North America is the largest market for sequencing, accounting for almost 51% of the global market. It was followed by Europe and Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing region in this market.



Some of the major key players involved in the sequencing market are Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Myriad Genetics, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Roche Holding AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.



