Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Infiniti Research.TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Server market to grow at a CAGR of 7.1 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing adoption of cloud computing. The Global Server market has also been witnessing an increase in security features of servers. However, virtualization technology is reducing the need for additional servers and could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Server Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Server market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Co., IBM Corp., and Oracle Corp. The other vendors included in the report are Fujitsu Corp., and Hitachi Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?



What key trends is this market subject to?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/global-server-market-2011-2015-report-555775