Global Service Delivery Platform Market in the Communication Industry 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Service Delivery Platform market in the Communication industry to grow at a CAGR of 11.74 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing development of communication services. The Global Service Delivery Platform market in the Communication industry has also been witnessing the increasing availability of wireless services. However, the emergence of content-rich services could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Service Delivery Platform Market in the Communication Industry 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Service Delivery Platform market in the Communication industry market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget L.M. Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., and Oracle Corp.



The other vendor mentioned in the report is IBM Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Related Reports:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/147928

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/147929