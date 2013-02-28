Global Service Provider Network Infrastructure Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Service Provider Network Infrastructure market to grow at a CAGR of 4.12 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing network traffic. The Global Service Provider Network Equipment market has also been witnessing increased adoption of network equipment in China. However, the decrease in prices of network equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
Global Service Provider Network Infrastructure Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Service Provider Network Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Nokia Siemens Networks.
The other vendors mentioned in the report are ZTE Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Avaya Inc., IBM Corp., HP Co., NEC Corp., Aastra Technologies Ltd., Aruba Networks Inc., Bluecoat Systems Inc., Meru Networks Inc., Motorola Inc., Polycom Inc., Siemens AG, Snom Technology AG, and Brocade Communications Systems Inc.
http://www.reportstack.com/product/98667/global-service-provider-network-infrastructure-market-2012-2016.html