Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Service Robotics Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Service Robotics market to grow at a CAGR of 19.05 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand of professional robots for medical applications. The Global Service Robotics market has also been witnessing the increase in availability of service robots on a leased basis. However, the lack of effective product differentiation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Service Robotics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Service Robotics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are GeckoSystems Intl. Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and iRobot Corp.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are AB Electrolux, Bluefin Robotics Corp., Deep Ocean Engineering Inc., ECA Hytec SA, Fujitsu Ltd., International Submarine Engineering Ltd., MacArtney Group, Sony Corp., Toyota Motor Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



GeckoSystems Intl. Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., iRobot Corp., AB Electrolux, Bluefin Robotics Corp., Deep Ocean Engineering Inc., ECA Hytec SA,



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143476/global-service-robotics-market-2012-2016.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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