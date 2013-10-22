Global Service Robotics Market 2012-2016: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Global Service Robotics market to grow at a CAGR of 19.05 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand of professional robots for medical applications. The Global Service Robotics market has also been witnessing the increase in availability of service robots on a leased basis. However, the lack of effective product differentiation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Service Robotics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Service Robotics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are GeckoSystems Intl. Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and iRobot Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are AB Electrolux, Bluefin Robotics Corp., Deep Ocean Engineering Inc., ECA Hytec SA, Fujitsu Ltd., International Submarine Engineering Ltd., MacArtney Group, Sony Corp., Toyota Motor Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Five Forces Analysis



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7. Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Global Professional Robotics Market

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2 Global Professional Robotics Market for Defense Application

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Global Professional Robotics Market for Field Application

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Global Professional Robotics Market for Logistics Application

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Global Professional Robotics Market for Medical Application

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.6 Global Professional Robotics Market for Construction Application

7.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.7 Global Professional Robotics Market for Mobile Platform Application

7.7.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.8 Global Professional Robotics Market for Cleaning Application

7.8.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.9 Global Professional Robotics Market for Inspection Application

7.9.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.10 Global Professional Robotics Market for Underwater Application

7.10.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.11 Global Personal/Domestic Robot Market

7.11.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.12 Global Personal/Domestic Robotics Market for Household Application

7.12.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.13 Global Personal/Domestic Robotics Market for Entertainment Application

7.13.1 Market Size and Forecast



8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Professional Robotics Market in Europe

8.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.2 Professional Robotics Market in the Americas

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Professional Robotics Market in the APAC

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 Personal/Domestic Robotics Market in the Americas

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.5 Personal/Domestic Robotics Market in the APAC Region

8.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.6 Personal/Domestic Robotics Market in Europe

8.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.7 Professional Robotics Market in Europe

8.7.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.8 Professional Robotics Market in the Americas

8.8.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.9 Professional Robotics Market in the APAC Region

8.9.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.10 Personal/Domestic Robotics Market in the Americas

8.10.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.11 Personal/Domestic Robotics Market in the APAC Region

8.11.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.12 Personal/Domestic Robotics Market in Europe

8.12.1 Market Size and Forecast



Related Reports -



Global Aerospace Service Robotics Market 2012-2016



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Global Aerospace Service Robotics market to grow at a CAGR of 24.11 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the development of telerobotics for space. The Global Aerospace Service Robotics market has also been witnessing an increase in the demand for unmanned aerial vehicles. However, rapid technological changes could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Aerospace Service Robotics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Aerospace Service Robotics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Industrial Controls and Robotics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2013 - 2019



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Industrial control and robotics tools serve to monitor and control various processes within the industries. Demand for these systems is expected to show continuous growth attributed to increased requirements of high product quality, precision, and reliability in large volume production. It is challenging to achieve low cost and high quality products without automation, which was previously done manually. Industrial automation tools help various industries such as oil and gas, Pharmaceuticals, in monitoring mass production processes with minimal chances of errors automatically. Automotive industry is the largest end user of industrial controls and robotics. However, Semiconductor industry is expected to emerge as the fastest end user segment owing to the requirement of high degree precision with rapid production in industry.



The report includes competitive analysis of the industrial controls and robotics market by product type, by application, by technology, and by geography. It includes segmentation across major geographies along with country-wise breakdown of the market. In addition, it provides current and forecast market size by revenue for its wide range of industrial applications for the period 2012 to 2019.



Global Industrial Robotics Market in the Heavy Machinery Industry 2012-2016



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Global Industrial Robotics market in the Heavy Machinery industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.67 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to optimize total cost of ownership. The Global Industrial Robotics market in the Heavy Machinery industry has also been witnessing the increasing demand for customized industrial robots. However, the continuous decline in vendor profit margin could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Industrial Robotics Market in the Heavy Machinery Industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Industrial Robotics market in the Heavy Machinery industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Global Underwater Robotics Market 2012-2016



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Global Underwater Robotics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.77 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing need for undersea mining. The Global Underwater Robotics market has also been witnessing the emergence of smart underwater robots. However the limitations of underwater communication could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Underwater Robotics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Underwater Robotics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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