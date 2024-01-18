Global Service Robotics Market Report: Industry Size, Share, Statistics, Companies, and Growth Analysis - 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2024 -- The global service robotics industry has been witnessing remarkable growth in recent years, driven by advancements in technology, increasing demand for automation across various sectors, and a growing need for innovative solutions to address complex challenges.



Global Service Robotics Market Size and Share:

The service robotics industry has experienced substantial expansion, with its size reaching unprecedented levels. According to MarketsandMarkets latest market research report, the global service robotics market size is projected to reach USD 84.8 billion by 2028 from USD 41.5 billion in 2023; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2028.



The professional service robots are expected to hold a larger service robotics market share as compared to domestic service robots during the forecast period. The service robots used for professional applications include drones, agricultural robots, inspection robots, humanoid robots, exoskeletons, construction robots, unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) among others.



Service robotics market in North America to hold largest market share during the forecast period.

The factors driving the market in North America include the high per capita income, ongoing research programs, increasing aging population, and shortage of labor due to stringent immigration laws.



Mexico is still a developing country, and many service robots have not penetrated Mexico due to their high cost. Mexico can offer a good opportunity for service robots owing to a strong agriculture industry and various free trade agreements signed by the country. The following table lists some of the players operating in this region.



Service Robotics Market Statistics and Trends:

The global service robotics market Report provides insightful statistical data on market trends, industry growth patterns, and new technologies. To improve the capabilities of service robots and broaden their applications, robotics companies are progressively integrating artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and other cutting-edge technology into their products.



Service Robotics Market Growth Analysis

Growing adoption of robots for new applications, surging use of IoT in robots for cost-effective predictive maintenance, and increasing use of disinfection robots due to rising cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are driving the growth of the service robotics industry. Robots are increasingly being adopted for new applications due to advantages such as increased productivity, streamlined processes, and greater workplace safety.



Major Companies in Service Robotics Market

The global service robotics market boasts a competitive landscape, with several prominent companies contributing to its growth. Key market players include iRobot (US), Intuitive Surgical (US), Daifuku (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), JD.com Inc. (China), DeLaval (Sweden), DJI (China), Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), Northrop Grumman (US), Neato Robotics (US), KUKA (Germany), Lely (Netherlands), ECA Group (France), 3DR (US), Stryker Corporation (US), HARVEST CROO (US), Starship Technologies (US), PARROT SA (France), General Electric (US), Amazon Robotics (US), Diligent(US), AMP Robotics (US), UVD Robots (Denmark), XAG (China), and Exyn Technologies (US).