Global Services Oriented Architecture (SOA) Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011 to 2017: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- WinterGreen Research announces that it has a new study on Services Oriented Architecture (SOA) Software Market Shares and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011-2017. The 2011 study has 775 pages, 266 tables and figures. Services Oriented Architecture (SOA) is evolving more sophisticated software that works in cloud computing environments, allowing users at every level to achieve self-provisioning.



The hybrid computing systems provide dramatic improvement in cost structures, creating the ability to use Services Oriented Architecture (SOA) in a wide variety of situations. The line of business can launch applications into the cloud without having to worry about the underlying hardware platform. IBM is the market leader in SOA providing a best practice solution that is the de-facto industry standard. The software that comprises IBM SOA foundation has been carefully selected from the IBM software portfolio to support each stage of the SOA life cycle, which includes four stages: IBM software portfolio’s ability to support each stage of the SOA life cycle -- model, assemble, deploy, and manage -- is built out with component software that matches the defined stages.



