Global Services Oriented Architecture (SOA) Middleware Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- WinterGreen Research(http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/winter-green-research-5.html) announces that it has published a new study Services Oriented Architecture (SOA) middleware. The 2013 study has 606 pages, 213 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the SOA systems provide the base for cloud computing and support the use of smartphones for transactions and collaboration. SOA is useful for addressing the need for flexible systems, the need for adaptation to mobile handset presentation of information, and the need for marketing analytics.



SOA supports cloud computing solutions with a platform. IBM is the market leader, setting the defacto industry standard in SOA systems implementation. IBM WebSphere is the defacto SOA standard by virtue of providing a way to interconnect disparate siloed web applications within a large data center.



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=166921&type=S



IBM is the leader in SOA. IBM is the leader because it has invested in integration and analytics technology needed to achieve comprehensive IT systems implementation that achieves support for collaborative systems. The implementation of SOA depends on a broad set of technology frameworks that interact seamlessly to achieve the end point integration needed to manage complexity of modern IT systems. IBM stands alone in the IT industry with that capability of managing complexity.



IBM SOA is used to implement cloud systems that stretch the boundaries of the enterprise to user end points, permitting marketing departments to target smartphones, implementing management decentralization and supporting user empowerment. SOA forms the base for business intelligence (BI) and analytics systems. It enables organizational ability to perform diagnostic analytics.



Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) is the foundation for modern transactional systems. As the Internet extends transaction systems to real time, SOA has been invented to extend the transaction systems appropriately. SOA supports the evolution of Internet based real time e-business and end-to-end business process integration. In the next decade, the same SOA principles will be at the core of a new era of business engagements that transact at Internet scale across locations, devices, people, processes and information.



IBM is able to manage scale and security. It has built a set of systems that have been criticized over the years for being too complex and too large, but now that the Internet and real time computing have evolved, IBM stands alone in its ability to scale reliably and securely.



IBM SOA is first and foremost tuned to supporting mobile application development, big data, and cloud computing. The SOA enterprise architecture supports mobile development by providing transparent seamless API support for all the different mobile smart phones. Infrastructure tools with business-user-friendly data integration, coupled with embedded storage and computing layers (typically in-memory/columnar) and unfettered drilling - accelerates the trend toward decentralization and user empowerment of BI and analytics, and greatly enables organizations' ability to perform diagnostic analytics.



Cloud and mobile computing redefine SOA, providing ways for companies to implement analytics and mine social media data to create information that is usable for decision making. These initiatives depend on a solid integration foundation, permitting IBM to increase its already large market SOA share because IBM has such comprehensive SOA platforms that hide complexity from users, supports efficient systems implementation.



SOA, mobile development , big data , API , cloud computing , framework architecture, enterprise architecture, mobile, and infrastructure tools are used to implement business-user-friendly data integration. coupled with embedded storage and computing layers (typically in-memory/columnar) and unfettered drilling - accelerates the trend toward decentralization and user empowerment of BI and analytics, and greatly enables organizations' ability to perform diagnostic analytics.



The key factors which should be in place for a cloud implementation of SOA are virtualization, reusability of services, governance procedures, security control systems and processes and an understanding of pricing of services as they are consumed over cloud.



Cloud computing amplifies SOA's impact. And the converse is also true, i.e., having SOA helps deliver better and a wider variety of services using the cloud environment. A case can easily be made that the ROI from cloud can be better and investment recovery can be much faster if SOA is used in designing the architecture.



The use of APIs for system-to-system communications is exploding with the use of mobile, social and cloud computing. Simple APIs are very popular for B2B integration. For example a cell phone carrier can offer a set of APIs to sell and provision a cell phone so retailers can carry their phones and offer the carriers' phone plans. Through APIs the retailer becomes a channel for the carrier.



A use of SOA APIs in retailing is to support multi-channel systems implementation, which means giving the same user experience in store, on mobile devices, and over the web. Traditional retail systems are embracing new technologies to compete with online retailers whose market share is rising dramatically every year.



Companies with strong brand recognition are realizing that they can leverage that brand by providing online shopping experiences that mirror the retail market positioning they have always done. This example is another trend in that IT modernizations have strong business drivers and are being funded even in a slow growth economy.



Easy-to-install software and limited up-front investment is a business requirement driving the move to cloud computing where resource is paid for as needed. SOA has been widely adopted by the 18,500 large enterprise organizations worldwide because it meets the integration criteria needed by lines of business. Significant SOA implementations are expected to be upgraded in the very large enterprise customer base as enterprises work to achieve data center elasticity that provides flexible response to changing market conditions.



View Full Report With TOC: http://www.researchmoz.us/services-oriented-architecture-soa-middleware-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2013-to-2019-report.html



There are another 14,800 emerging enterprises, companies with annual revenue between $300 million and $2 billion, expected to continue to build out SOA implementations. SOA provides modules of code that can be reused in different ways as market conditions change.



SOA markets are anticipated to reach $15.1 billion in 2019. This represents significant growth. In 2010, WinterGreen Research had SOA markets at $4.0 billion, by 2012 they had reached $7.1 billion. Growth has been achieved organically because more frameworks are needed to build cloud computing and more infrastructure is needed in the data center to interconnect applications using middleware. Systems that were classified as data center infrastructure are now reclassified as SOA.



SOA growth is driven by the need to provide flexible response to changing market conditions.



Companies Profiled



Market Leaders

IBM

Oracle

Tibco

Fujitsu

Microsoft

SAP

Software AG

Market Participants

Actuate

CA Technologies

Crosscheck Networks

Fiorano

Hewlett Packard

Informatica

iWay Software

Layer 7

Managed Methods

Nastel Technologies

Oracle

Perficient

Rally Software

Red Hat

SAP

SOA Software

WSO2

360logica Software Testing



Check Out These Key Topics

SOA Products

SOA Analytics

WEB Services

SOA

Services Oriented Architecture

SOA Cloud Architecture

SOA Mobile Architecture

SOA

Cloud Computing

SOA Application Middleware

SOA Forecasts

SOA Market Shares

Web Services

SOA Governance

SOA ESB

SOA Repository

SOA Directory

SOA Advances In Technology

Services Oriented Architecture (SOA)

Flexible Applications

Middleware

SOA Management

SOA Security

SOA Management

Monitor SOA

Manage SOA

Application Service Levels

SOA Business Process

SOA IT

SOA Flexible Response To Changing Market Conditions

Innovation For The Very Large Enterprises

SOA Innovation

Software Localization



View Full Report With TOC: http://www.researchmoz.us/services-oriented-architecture-soa-middleware-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2013-to-2019-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us