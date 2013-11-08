Global Session Border Controller Market 2012 - 2016 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Global Session Border Controller market to grow at a CAGR of 13.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of SIP Trunking. The Global Session Border Controller market has also been witnessing the emergence of router-integrated session border controllers. However, the interoperability issues in session border controllers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



TechNavio's report, the Global Session Border Controller Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Session Border Controller market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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The key vendors dominating this market space are Acme Packet Inc., AudioCodes Ltd., Cisco Networks, Genband Inc., Huawei Technologies, and Sonus Networks Inc.Other vendors mentioned in the report are Adtran Inc., Audiocodes Ltd., Avaya, Dialogic Inc., Edgewater Networks Inc., Ingate Systems AB, Innomedia Inc., Media5 Corp., Metaswitch Networks Ltd., Oneaccess, Sangoma Technologies Corp., Sansay Inc., Siemens Enterprise Communications GmbH & Co. KG, and Sonus Networks Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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List of Exhibit



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Session Border Controllers: Offerings

Exhibit 3: Enterprise Session Border Controller : Benefits

Exhibit 4: Service Provider Session Border Controllers: Offerings

Exhibit 5: Session Border Controllers in Mobile and Fixed Networks

Exhibit 6: SIP versus PRI Trunking

Exhibit 7: Call flow of an enterprise WebRTC application

Exhibit 8: Session Border Controllers: Scope of the Report

Exhibit 9: Global Session Border Controller Market 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 10: Global Session Border Market by Customer Segmentation 2012



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