Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Set Top Box Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Set Top Box market to grow at a CAGR of 2.14 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase adoption of HD STB. The Global Set Top Box market has also been witnessing the growth in the number of pay TV subscribers. However, the high cost of advanced set top boxes could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Set Top Box Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Set Top Box market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Pace plc, and Technicolor SA.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are ARRIS Group Inc., Broadcom Corp., Comcast Corp., and EchoStar Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Pace plc, Technicolor SA., ARRIS Group Inc., Broadcom Corp., Comcast Corp., and EchoStar Corp.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/145424/global-set-top-box-market-2014-2018.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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