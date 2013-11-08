Global Set Top Box Market: Global Industry Survey, Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2014 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Global Set Top Box Market 2014 - 2018



Global Set Top Box market to grow at a CAGR of 2.14 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase adoption of HD STB. The Global Set Top Box market has also been witnessing the growth in the number of pay TV subscribers. However, the high cost of advanced set top boxes could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Set Top Box Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Set Top Box market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Pace plc, and Technicolor SA.Other vendors mentioned in the report are ARRIS Group Inc., Broadcom Corp., Comcast Corp., and EchoStar Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Scope of the Report

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Product Offerings

4. Market Research Methodology

4.1 Market Research Process

4.2 Research Methodology

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 By Revenue

Market Size and Forecast

6.3 By Unit

Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Global Set Top Box MarketContent-wise Segmentation

7.2 Global Set Top Box Market by Product Segmentation 2013-2018

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Global Set Top Box Market by Geographical Segmentation 2013-2018

8.2 Set Top Box Market in the Americas

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Set Top Box Market in the APAC Region

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 Set Top Box Market in the EMEA Region

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

9. Key Leading Countries

9.1 USA

9.2 China

9.3 India



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