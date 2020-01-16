Global Sexual Wellness Market: Latest Global Insights , Growth Factors, Challenges and Industry Trends 2018-2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Sexual Wellness Market (Product Type - Condoms, Sexual Lubricants, Sex Toys, Exotic Lingerie, and Others; Distribution Channel - Specialty Stores, Drug Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores, and Grocery Stores): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts to 2024. According to the report the global sexual wellness market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Premium Global Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1408



Sexual Wellness Market: Drivers and Opportunities



The product for sexual wellness includes condoms, sexual lubricants, exotic lingerie, and others. The growing incidence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and HIV infection worldwide is likely to boost the growth of the market. Moreover, initiatives taken by the government and NGO's to promote the use of contraceptives is expected to give significant market growth. Additionally, rising lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community due to the increasing number of people are declaring their sexual orientation is also of the factor boosting the growth of sexual wellness market. Growing concern for personal hygiene is also one of the factors driving the market. Ease of use of online shopping and e-commerce has further facilitated the sales as it provides products discreetly. With the growing interest in innovative sexual wellness products among the youth and their easy availability and purchase through the online store will drive the growth of the market in the coming years. In 2017, Ansell launched SKYN condoms worldwide.



Sexual Wellness Market: Segmentation



The report on the global sexual wellness market covers segments such as product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the global sexual wellness market is categorized into condoms, sexual lubricants, sex toys, exotic lingerie, and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global sexual wellness market is categorized into specialty stores, drug stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores, and grocery stores.



Ask Discount for the Latest Research Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1408



Sexual Wellness Market: Reginal Insights



The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and others. Moreover, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, and the rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-Pacific region offers a substantial potential for market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.



Sexual Wellness Market: Competitive Landscapes



The report provides profiles of the companies in the global sexual wellness market such as Calvin Klein, Reckitt Benckiser, Ansell, Church & Dwight, Bodywise, BMS Factory, Doc Johnson, Convex Latex, Beijing Aimer, and Others.



Browse Complete Global Report and Detailed TOC:

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-sexual-wellness-market



About Infinium Global research

The Infinium Global research comprises of a team of well-experienced analysts who have qualified in generating incisive reports. The breast reconstruction market report offers trends, opportunities, challenges, market size, and forecast for major geographical regions and key countries. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the breast reconstruction market.