Global Ship Repair and Maintenance Services 2020 Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast to 2026

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Ship Repair and Maintenance Services market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter's Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Ship Repair and Maintenance Services market.
Major players in the global Ship Repair and Maintenance Services market include:
China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC)
Ocean Group
Egyptian Ship Repair & Building Company
Cochin Shipyard Limited
Swissco Holdings Limited
Técnico Corporation
United Shipbuilding Corporation
Damen Shipyards Group
Argo Marine Services
STEP
Desan Shipyard
Sembcorp Marine Ltd.
On the basis of types, the Ship Repair and Maintenance Services market is primarily split into:
General Services
Dockage
Hull Part
Engine Parts
Electric Works
Auxiliary Services
On the basis of applications, the market covers:
Oil and Chemical Tankers
Bulk Carriers
General Cargo
Container Ships
Gas Carrier
Passenger Ships
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
