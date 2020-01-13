Global Short Bowel Syndrome Industry 2019 Global Market Size, Industry Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on the "Short Bowel Syndrome Market (Drug Class - GLP-2, Growth Hormone, Glutamine, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." Short bowel syndrome (SBS) is caused by the lack of function of the small intestine. This results in malabsorption, diarrhea, steatorrhea, fluid and electrolyte disturbances, and malnutrition. The short bowel syndrome market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.0% during 2019-2025.



For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/14927



Scientific Research Between the Public and the Private Sectors Offering Immense Growth Opportunities of the Short Bowel Syndrome Industry



Recently, pharmacological hormonal therapy has been introduced aiming to stimulate intestinal adaptation after intestinal resections. There are studies involving growth hormone, glutamine, and glucagon-like peptide 2 growth hormone (GLP-2). The Growth hormone and glutamine, both have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as drugs to be used in the management of SBS.



In 2012, teduglutide, a recombinant analog of human glucagon-like peptide 2, has been approved by FDA for the treatments of adults with short bowel syndrome (SBS) who are dependent on parenteral support. It works by regeneration of cells in the intestinal lining, improving intestinal absorption of fluids and nutrients, and helping reduce the frequency and volume of parenteral nutrition.



Request a Discount on Standard Prices of this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/14927



GLP- 2 Holds the Largest Share During the Forecast Period (2019-2025)



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of drug class. Based on the drug class, the sub-markets include GLP-2, growth hormone, glutamine, and others.



Among the drug class segment, GLP-2 currently holds the largest market in terms of the drug in the short bowel syndrome market. In the treatment of short bowel syndrome, GLP-2 and the long-acting GLP-2 analogue teduglutide (Gattex) are effective in improving fluid absorption. Glucagon-like peptide-2 (GLP-2) is an important intestinotrophic growth factor and mediator of intestinal adaptation. Moreover, GLP-2 therapy holds promise as an adjuvant treatment modality for short bowel syndrome and other gastrointestinal disorders.



Short Bowel Syndrome Market: Competitive Analysis



The key players featured in the report are Nutrinia Ltd, Emmaus Life Sciences, Shire plc, Merck KGaA, OxThera, GlyPharma Therapeutics, Ardelyx Inc, Sancilio & Company Inc, Zealand Pharma A/S, and Naia Pharmaceuticals.



Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-short-bowel-syndrome-market



RDD Pharma, Ltd Entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to Acquire Naia Rare Diseases



Closing of the transaction is expected to occur after the consummation of the proposed merger of RDD and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Naia will receive a combination of cash and shares in 9 Meters Biopharma subject to the closing of the INNT Merger.



About Us

The Infinium Global Research comprises of a team of well-experienced analysts who have qualified in generating incisive reports. The short bowel syndrome market report offers trends, opportunities, challenges, market size, and forecast for major geographical regions and key countries. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the short bowel syndrome market.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the short bowel syndrome.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.