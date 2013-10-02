Global Signal Generators Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- A signal generator is an electronic device that generates electronic signals of known oscillating voltages to test electronic instruments. Some of the factors driving the growth of this market are increasing demand for signal generators with greater precision, advanced features, and functionality of electronic devices.



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Signal generators are usually used for troubleshooting and of electronic or electroacoustic devices. Electronic instrument makers with strong system capabilities are in better position to provide such equipments integrated with advanced features and functionalities. Integration of more advanced features in signal generators will enable the equipment manufacturers to cater to broad range of application areas. Some of the potential areas of application for signal generators include defense, aerospace, and telecommunication. Wireless telecom industry has greatly influenced the growth and expansion of global signal generators industry in recent years. Manufacturers are currently focusing on developing the devices with high capability and make it available to customers at lower cost.



Technological developments and rapid rate of expansion are fueling the growth of global signal generators market. New technologies like WiMAX (wireless interoperability for microwave access), WCDMA (wideband code division multiple access), GSM (global system for mobile communication), EDGE (enhanced data rates for GSM evolution), and 3G wireless are providing necessary momentum to the growth of worldwide signal generators industry. Growing strategic alliance with the manufacturers with communication equipments will also benefit this market.



Global signal generators market is categorized depending on its products segments as follows:



Radio Frequency Signal Generators

Microwave Signal Generators

Arbitrary Waveform Generators



Micro wave signal generators are expected to be the major market drivers in upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market, particularly China, as a result of the shift of production base from developed economies to this region due to low manufacturing cost. Increase in the use of advanced technologies like Bluetooth and wireless services is expected to contribute to the growth of this industry. Arbitrary wave signal generator segment is also growing in importance benefiting from the emergence of digital modulation technology.



Some of the major players of signal generators market include Aeroflex Incorporated, Anritsu Corporation, Boonton Electronics Corporation, B&K Precision Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Keithley Instruments, Inc., Leader Electronics Corporation, LeCroy Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Phase Matrix, Inc, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Giga-tronics Incorporated, Hameg Instruments GmbH, EZ Digital Co. Ltd., Fluke Corporation, Stanford Research Systems, Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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