Global Signaling Equipment Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Signaling Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of data-intensive applications. The Global Signaling Equipment market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for integrated signaling equipment. However, the decreasing product lifecycle of signaling equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Signaling Equipment Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Signaling Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Tekelec Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., and Nokia Siemens Networks Oy.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Cisco Systems Inc., and LG-Ericsson Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Latest Reports:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/150126

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/150127



For Complete Report And TOC kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/