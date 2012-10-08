Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Global Silicone Market by Type, Application & Geography - Forecasts up to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Silicones are synthetic high performance polymers made from silicon and oxygen, two of the most common elements found on the surface of the earth. Silicones are one of the most versatile polymers in existence today. These exist in various forms, ranging from fluids, resins, gels to tough, stiff, and strong elastomers. These are stable and inert compounds and are widely used in almost all the modern industries today, ranging from automotive and transportation, and electrical and electronics to medical, and personal care and chemical industry. The unique and useful properties of silicones such as low thermal conductivity, low chemical reactivity, low toxicity, thermal stability, etc. make products made from these materials stronger, more aesthetic, more stable, user friendly, and durable.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This study estimates the global market of silicones by the end of 2017. Asia-Pacific dominates the silicone market, accounting for 40.1% of the global market in 2011. It is the fastest growing region for the silicone market both in terms of production and consumption. The rising living standards, growing household incomes and an expanding middle class in the region are fuelling demand for high-quality products containing silicones. China is the most attractive market in Asia-Pacific with enormous potential and massive growth opportunities.
This market research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global silicone market. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues in the market. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major geographic regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World that includes key growth regions such as China and India. Major countries with the market volumes and revenues are covered for each of the region. Competitive scenario and market share of the top players in the market has been discussed in detail. The top players of the industry are profiled in detail with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities.
Market has also been segmented on the basis of product types where major product types such as elastomers, fluids, etc. have been discussed in detail and a comprehensive view and forecast is provided for each category with the market volumes and revenues. Market has been further segmented on the basis of applications. The major applications for silicones such as building and construction, chemical industry, medical and personal care, automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, etc. have been discussed in detail in the report. Market share for major market participants has been described in detail.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Polyols Market by Product Type, Applications & Geography - Forecasts up to 2017
- Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by Type, Application & Geography - Market Estimates up to 2017
- Global Modified Starch Market by Raw Materials, Applications & Geography - Market Estimates up to 2017
- Global Electro-active Polymers Market Trends, Applications & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Global Epoxy Resin Market By Application & Geography - Forecasts up to 2017
- Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market - Global Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Aerogel Market by Form and Application - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2017
- Global Concrete Admixtures Market - By Product Types & Geography - Market Estimates up to 2017
- Global Biopesticides Market Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Global Engineering Plastics Market Analysis By Product Types, Applications & Geography - Trends & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)