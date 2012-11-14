Global Skin Care Market 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Skin Care market to grow at a CAGR of 4.4 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the aging population. The Global Skin Care market has also been witnessing the growing popularity of natural and organic skin care products. However, the intense competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Skin Care Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Skin Care market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are L'Oreal S.A., Beiersdorf AG, Unilever Group, and Procter and Gamble Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Avon Products Inc., and Shiseido Co.



