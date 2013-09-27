Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 16.37 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high prevalence of sleep apnea. The Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices market has also been witnessing an increase in the adoption of home diagnostic devices. However, the lack of patient compliance could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market 2012- 2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include CareFusion Corp., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Natus Medical Inc., Phillips Healthcare and ResMed Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Apnex Medical Inc., Cadwell Laboratories Inc., Compumedics Ltd., GE Healthcare Ltd., ImThera Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., Ventus Medical Inc., and Weinmann Gerate fur Medizin GmbH + Co. KG.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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