Global Small Hydropower Market to Grow at 4.1%, Says QY Research

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2021 -- A new report bearing the title, "Global Small Hydropower Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025" has been recently published by QY Research. In 2018, the market size for Small Hydropower was US$ 2.2 Bn and it is likely to reach US$ 3.0 Bn by 2025 end. The market will register a CAGR of 4.1% throughout 2019 - 2025.



Renewable Energy Production to Favourably Impact the Market Growth



Government initiatives on renewable energy production are anticipated to favourably impact the growth of the market. Low environmental impact of small hydropower plants in comparison with large hydropower plants will further aid the market growth. Growing need for electricity supply in non-grid connectivity as well as remote areas is giving rise to small-scale hydropower installations, thus opening novel avenues for the market.



Small Hydro (1 MW - 10 MW) to Gain Momentum in Future



Small Hydro (1 MW - 10 MW), Mini Hydro (100 kW - 1 MW), and Micro Hydro (5 kW - 100 kW) are the key types in the market. Small Hydro (1 MW - 10 MW) is anticipated to gain momentum in the coming years owing to surge in the number of small-scale and decentralized projects, particularly in developing countries. Some of the key application segments in the Small Hydropower market are electromechanical equipment, infrastructure, and others.



Asia Pacific to Offer Rewarding Prospects for the Manufacturers



The APAC region will witness healthy growth in the years to come, the reason being surge in the government initiatives, thereby supporting the development of small hydropower plants. Installation of small hydropower projects is increasing in the rural areas of Asia Pacific. Also, government is increasingly investing in developing small hydropower powers to provide the remote regions with an access to electricity.



Key Participants to Set up New Production Plants for Hydropower Turbines



For instance, in the mid 2019, VolgaHydro, a subsidiary of Voith GmbH, inaugurated a new production plant that will produce components for hydropower turbines in Balakovo, Russia. The activities will involve maintenance services as well as supplying equipment to large and small hydropower plants.



The report has sketched the profiling of the leading companies operating in the market including Smart Hydro Power, Voith GmbH, Global Hydro Energy, Ganzhou Complete Sets of Power Generating Equipments Manufacture Co., Suneco Hydro, GE, Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic, Andritz Hydro, Siemens, Toshiba, BHEL, SNC-Lavalin, Flovel Energy Private Limited, HNAC Technology, Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd, Mavel, Hydrotu, Ganz EEPM, Kolektor Turboinstitut, CKD Blansko, Canyon Hydro, B Fouress, Canadian Hydro Components, Atb Riva Calzoni, ScottHydroElectric, GUGLER, Siapro, Hangzhou Power Equipment Co., TES Vset?n, and Turab.



