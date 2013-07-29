Global Small Lithium-Ion Battery Market Trends and Forecast Research Report to 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Browse All Power Market Research Reports - http://www.researchmoz.us/power-market-reports-26.html



Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on Global Small Lithium-ion Battery Market 2012-2016. The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Small Lithium-ion Battery Market.



Global Small Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery market to grow at a CAGR of 13.17 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the cost-effectiveness of Li-ion batteries. The Global Small Lithium-ion Battery market has also been witnessing various technological advancements. However, the diminishing charging capacity of Li-ion batteries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Small Lithium-ion Battery Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the APAC, and the EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Small Lithium-ion Battery market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market



The key vendors dominating this space include LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Sony Electronics Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Amperex Technology Ltd., Build Your Dreams (BYD) Battery Co. Ltd., China BAK Battery Inc., EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Shandong Heter Lampson Electronic Co. Ltd., and Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



