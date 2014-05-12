Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Smart Card Market in the Government Sector 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Smart Cards

Smart cards are used across various end-user segments for a variety of applications. Smart cards are used extensively for a range of purposes, from basic identification to border security management. Government e-ID cards are cards issued by national governments which give every national a way to prove their identity and residence in their respective country. Various governments have been using smart cards for various applications, benefiting both citizens and government. Governments across the globe have been able to reduce costs, increase operational efficiency, and manage national databases better by issuing smart cards to their citizens. Many governments have already issued or are in the process of issuing smart cards to their respective citizens, while the rest are planning to implement various smart card projects. The Global Smart Card market in the Government sector is witnessing steady growth and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Analysts forecast the Global Smart Card market in the Government sector will grow at a CAGR of 10.4 percent by revenue and 8.5 percent by unit shipments over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The Global Smart Card market in the Government sector can be divided into three segments: e-passport, e-DL and e-ID. These are the major applications of smart cards in the Government sector.

Global Smart Card Market in the Government Sector 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, Europe, Latin America, the MEA region, and North America; it also covers the Global Smart Card market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

APAC

Europe

Latin America

MEA

North America

Key Vendors

Gemalto NV

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Oberthur Technologies

Morpho SA

Other Prominent Vendors



DataCard Corp.

Eastcompeace Technology Co. Ltd.

IRIS Corp. Bhd

Muehlbauer AG

Key Market Driver

Increasing Demand from Developing Countries.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

High Initial Deployment and Replacement Costs .

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Shift towards Third-generation e-passports.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Gemalto NV, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Oberthur Technologies, Morpho SA, DataCard Corp., Eastcompeace Technology Co. Ltd., IRIS Corp. Bhd, Muehlbauer AG



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154139/global-smart-card-market-in-the-government-sector-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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