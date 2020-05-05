Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- The global smart card market is poised to accrue substantial growth in the upcoming years owing to the technological advancements and rising initiatives encouraging the smart connected solutions across the globe. Consumer inclination pertaining to safe and secure financial transaction will have a positive impact on smart card market trends.



Increasing implementation of cashless transactions among the growing economies on the grounds of reducing the financial frauds would bolster the global smart card market dynamics during 2019-2025. As a matter of fact, Credit Suisse Group AG of late cited that the digital transactions in India are likely to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2023.



Various governments of the developing economies are encouraging the masses to opt for digital and smart card payments for secure monetary transactions. For instance, the Department of Home Affairs in Krugersdorp has announced assisting the people above 16 years of age with their Smart ID Cards and making them realize the benefits of the same.



It is prudent to mention that microprocessor smart card has held over a majority of the global smart card market share in 2018. The cards have gained significant popularity due to the small microchip embedded on them, which is programmed to process and store the electronic data.



These microprocessor smart cards are expansively used in the banking and telecommunication sector to achieve the data transaction for innumerable applications. Moreover, these cards have also been implemented in the PKI, and access control systems to report the security issues through the cryptographic capabilities.



The rise in global recognition of the smart card applications has prompted the healthcare sector to adopt the smart technology with an effort to reduce the medical expenditures. The applications in storing the patient records in tandem with past medical history will trigger the global smart card business expansion over the years.



Several countries such as Germany, India, US, and other state governments have introduced healthcare cards for the residents in order to improvise the communication between the patients and doctors to augment the quality of care and structuring the operations.



In terms of geographical development, Asia Pacific is predicted to evolve as a strong contender in the global smart card market while witnessing high growth over the projected timespan. Some important factors stimulating the regional growth include high adoption of smart cards in transportation, retail, BFSI, and other sectors, and favorable governing reforms promoting the usage if digital and smart card transactions in nations like India, China, and Thailand.



Key market players in the smart card market like ABCorp, CPI Card Group, Gemalto, Giesecke+Devrient, Hypercom, Infineon Technologies, Ingenico Group, Square, Valid, Verifone have introduced advanced smart solutions. Further collaborations and strategic acquisitions will influence the business outlook considerably. Global smart card market is anticipated to surpass USD 65 billion by 2025.



