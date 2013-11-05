Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Smart Cards Market in the Transportation Sector 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Smart Cards market in the Transportation sector to grow at a CAGR of 10.7 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for a tamper-free system. The Global Smart Cards market in the Transportation sector has also been witnessing the increasing use of contactless smart cards. However, the high initial deployment and replacement costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Smart Cards Market in the Transportation Sector 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Smart Cards market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are ASK S.A., Watchdata System Co. LTd., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, and Gemalto N.V.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are DataCard Corp., and Eastcompeace Technology Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



ASK S.A., Watchdata System Co. LTd., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Gemalto N.V., DataCard Corp., Eastcompeace Technology Co. Ltd.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/145398/global-smart-cards-market-in-the-transportation-sector-2012-2016.html

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Roger Campbell

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