Key Drivers



The global smart clothing market is predicted to witness an upsurge in demand during the forecast period due to the high demand from professional athletes, which will further raise the adoption of smart clothing. Data analysis tools, such as machine learning, pattern recognition, and statistical procedures make a significant influence on the company's performance, which focuses on efficiently scheduling the workout and training, avoid injury during heavy load sessions, etc. Smart clothing emphasis providing attractive features that attract the professional sportsperson. For instance, DuPont introduced Intexar smart clothing technology in 2018, which allows correction of the work, and regular monitoring, which has encouraged the consumers to purchase the smart clothes. According to the smart clothing market analysis, the growth in electronic devices in day-to-day life will bolster the growth of the global smart clothing market size. Smart clothing is considered as one of the biggest markets for IoT, thus uplifting the growth of the smart clothing market share in terms of revenue.



The growing requirement for global telemonitoring and telemedicine in healthcare is another factor that will positively influence the market's demand. For example, as per the WHO, mobile health will be adopted by 90% of the population by 2030. The smart clothes monitor the wearers' heart rate, body temperature, and breathing. This adoption will be cost-effective for the patients and decrease the number of hospital visits, thereby leading to more active lifestyles. This trend in the healthcare industry of telemedicine and remote monitoring of the patient will further opening new doors for the growth of the market over the coming years. On the other hand, the factor hindering the growth of the market include high production costs of smart clothes.



Smart Clothing Market's leading Manufacturers:



- AiQ Smart Clothing

- Athos

- Carré Technologies inc.,

- Sensoria

- Myzone

- MAD Apparel Inc.,

- CUTECIRCUIT

- OMsignal Inc.,

- Applycon, s.r.o.,

- DuPont



End-User Segment Drivers



Based on the end-user, sports & fitness is projected to lead the market in the upcoming years. DuPont introduced a smart garment for football club Barcelona, utilized Intexar technology for ECG and respiratory rate measurements, thus augmenting the growth of the market. Smart clothing is all set to supercharge the sports & fitness sector; for example, as per the "European Sport Development and Leisure Studies," Europe's sports and fitness industry is estimated to experience a drastic increase by 33% from 2015-2023. Smart clothes are considered as a personal coach for athletes and is expected to change the sports & fitness sector over the coming years.



Smart Clothing Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Type:



- Passive

- Active

- Ultra-Smart



Segmentation by Product:



- Apparel

- Footwear

- Wearable Patches

- Others



Segmentation by End-User:



- Healthcare

- Sports and Fitness

- Fashion and Lifestyle

- Military



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



