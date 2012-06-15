Fast Market Research recommends "Global Smart Education & Learning Market Advanced Technologies, Digital Models, Adoption Trends & Worldwide Market Forecast (2012 - 2017)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- Nowadays there is an increasing influence of digital environment on youth, be it in form of internet, social media, or interactive games. With this rise in digital content, learning has become experiential and involves high levels of sensory encouragement. At the same time, processes and administrative tasks have increased the burden on teachers and management. Smart Education eases this burden, freeing our educators to focus on what they do best.
Smart Education or digital education market widely caters to the needs of national governments and international standard bodies, educators from all streams and from different levels, stakeholders for training and workforce skills.
The Smart Education and Learning Market report is segmented by products, learning modes, and applications. Smart Education and Learning market forecasts are provided for each region from 2012 to 2017.
"Augmented Reality" & "Gesture Support" are an additional upcoming accessibility option combined with products. In the long term, these are foreseen as disruptive technologies in the smart education market. Smart Education is in great demand as reflected in the growth of its products market such as hardware, software, services, and educational content. Services segment contributed maximum to the Smart Education and learning market.
The report focuses on a wide array of products specifically used for different applications in the smart education scenario, depending on their features and performance. The hardware product market is on the rise due to increase in the use of hardware such as Interactive White Board, Simulation Based Learning hardware. Whereas, the software side is driven by Learning Management Systems/ Learning Content Management Systems, Open Source software, Mobile education application. The main players in services sector are Portals, Learning Service Provider, support services, etc. The increase in product usage allows for adaptive learning programs, learning portfolios, collaborative technologies, and digital learning resources for teachers and students.
Smart Education and Learning market in 2011 was worth $73.8 billion, and is expected to grow to about $220.0 billion by 2017. It is expected to have a healthy CAGR of 20.3% from 2012 to 2017. APAC and ROW regions are emerging market, whereas North America and EMEA both are considered as high growth markets. In 2011, North America accounted for about 60.0% of the global revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2012 to 2017. EMEA and APAC are estimated to contribute $55.5 billion and $42.6 billion, respectively, by 2017; at a CAGR of 24.3% and 26.9%, from 2012 to 2017.
The report deals with the market trends in Smart Education and the growth associated with it. It also analysis the various factors that will drive and restrain the market over the next 5 years.
