Global Smart Energy Meter Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- The Global Smart Energy Meter market to grow at a CAGR of 23.15 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to support a complex billing process. The Global Smart Energy Meter market has also been witnessing an increase in deployment of smart energy meters. However, the increased exposure to cyber-attacks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Smart Energy Meter Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Smart Energy Meter market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Echelon Corp., Elster Group SE, Itron Inc., and Landis+Gyr AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: GE Energy LLC, Sensus Ltd., and Iskraemeco.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

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