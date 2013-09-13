Global Smart Fabrics in Interactive Textiles Market:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Global Smart Fabrics In Interactive Textiles Market



Global Smart Fabrics In Interactive Textiles Market(http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-smart-fabrics-in-interactive-textiles-market-2012-2016)to grow at a CAGR of 20.91 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for improvements in textile materials. The Global Smart Fabrics in Interactive Textiles market has also been witnessing rapid technological advancements. However, the slow rate of adoption of smart fabrics in certain end-user applications could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Request Sample Report @

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/174130



Global Smart Fabrics in Interactive Textiles market to grow at a CAGR of 20.91 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for improvements in textile materials. The Global Smart Fabrics in Interactive Textiles market has also been witnessing rapid technological advancements. However, the slow rate of adoption of smart fabrics in certain end-user applications could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Smart Fabrics in Interactive Textiles Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, Europe, the APAC region, and ROW; it also covers the Global Smart Fabrics in Interactive Textiles market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Interactive Wear AG, Milliken & Company Inc., Outlast Technologies Inc., and Textronics Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Fibertronic Ltd., Intelligent Clothing Ltd., Schoeller Textil AG, Sensatex Inc., and Toray Industries Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To Buy a Copy Of This Report:-

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/174130



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Types of SFIT Materials and its Description

6.3 Global SFIT Market

6.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 SFIT Funding Trends

6.5 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Global SFIT Market by Application

7.2 Major Applications and its Description

7.3 Global SFIT Market by Application 2012



8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Global SFIT Market by Geographical Segmentation



9. Key Leading Countries

9.1 USA

9.2 UK



10. Buying Criteria



11. Market Growth Drivers



12. Drivers and their Impact



13. Market Challenges



14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



15. Market Trends



16. Trends and their Impact



17. Vendor Landscape

17.1 Industry Structure

17.2 Key Research institutes

17.3 Competitive Scenario

17.3.1 Key News

17.4 Prominent Vendors



18. Key Vendor Analysis

18.1 Interactive Wear AG

18.1.1 Business Overview

18.1.2 Key Information

18.1.2.1 SWOT Analysis

18.2 Milliken & Company Inc.

18.2.1 Business Overview

18.2.2 Key Information

18.2.3 SWOT Analysis

18.3 Outlast Technologies LLC

18.3.1 Business Overview

18.3.2 Key Information

18.3.3 SWOT Analysis

18.4 Textronics Inc.

18.4.1 Business Overview

18.4.2 Key Information

18.4.3 SWOT Analysis



19. Other Reports in this Series



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Various Smart Materials Employed in the Manufacturing of SFIT

Exhibit 3: Global SFIT Market by Revenue 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 4: Global SFIT market R&D Spending 2012

Exhibit 5: Applications of SFIT

Exhibit 6: Market Segmentation based on SFIT Application 2012

Exhibit 7: Global SFIT Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 8: SFIT Industry Structure



Latest Reports:



Retail E-Commerce Market In The US 2012-2016 http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/retail-e-commerce-market-in-the-us-2012-2016



Retail E-Commerce Market In The US:(http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/174127)to grow at a CAGR of 12.82 percent over the period 2012-2016. Online shopping offers convenience, better pricing and selection and this is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market. The US Retail E-commerce market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of secured payment gateways in online shopping portals.



Global Flat Glass Market 2012-2016 http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-flat-glass-market-2012-2016



Global Flat Glass Market:(http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/174128) to grow at a CAGR of 9.34 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing demand from the Construction and Automotive industries. The Global Flat Glass market has also been witnessing the increasing use of solar control flat glasses. However, the increasing energy costs and the rising prices of raw materials could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



About Marketresearchreports

Marketresearchreports.biz (http://www.marketresearchreports.biz) is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. Marketresearchreports.biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact:

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Blog: http://bccresearchreports.blogspot.com/