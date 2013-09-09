Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Smart Grid Managed Services Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Smart Grid Managed Services market to grow at a CAGR of 51.29 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the emergence of smart grids. The Global Smart Grid Managed Services market has also been witnessing an increasing support for the Smart Grid industry from numerous governments. However, the commercial mind-set of various power utilities could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Smart Grid Managed Services Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, Western Europe, and the APAC region; it also covers the Global Smart Grid Managed Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Accenture plc, Capgemini S.A., GE Energy LLC, IBM Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., and Siemens AG.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are AT&T Inc., Infosys Ltd., Tendril Networks Inc., Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc., EnerNOC Inc., Ericsson Inc., FirstCarbon Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., Itron Inc., Trilliant Energy Services Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and Wipro Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Accenture plc, Capgemini S.A., GE Energy LLC, IBM Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., and Siemens AG.; AT&T Inc., Infosys Ltd., Tendril Networks Inc., Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc., EnerNOC Inc., Ericsson Inc., FirstCarbon Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., Itron Inc., Trilliant Energy Services Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and Wipro Ltd.



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