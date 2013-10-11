Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Smart Grid Technology Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Smart Grid Technology market to grow at a CAGR of 29.47 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the aging power grid infrastructure. The Global Smart Grid Technology market has also been witnessing the increasing integration of various technologies into the power grid. However, the high implementation cost could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Smart Grid Technology Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Smart Grid Technology market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Echelon Corp., Elster Group SE, GE Energy LLC, Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr AG, and Sensus USA Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Cisco Systems Inc., Comverge Inc., Cooper Power Systems LLC, eMeter Corp., Grid Net Inc., IBM Corp., Infrax Systems Inc., Iskraemeco, OSIsoft LLC, Power Plus Communications AG, S&C Electric Co., Silver Spring Networks Inc., SmartSynch Inc., STMicroelectronics N. V, Schneider Electric SA, Tendril Networks Inc., Trilliant Inc., Ventyx Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143712/global-smart-grid-technology-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

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United States

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