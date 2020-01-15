Global Smart Healthcare Products Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2018-2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- The latest report on "Smart Healthcare Products Market (Product Type - Smart Syringes, Smart RFID Cabinets, Smart Pills and Electronic Health Record; Application - Monitoring and Treatment, Health Data Storage and Exchange and Inventory Management): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2024." The global smart healthcare products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



Smart Healthcare Products Market: Insights



The rising geriatric population worldwide has been increasing the demand for healthcare services. According to world health organization (WHO) reports, nearly 90% of the geriatric population in the United States suffer from at least one chronic disease, and about 77% population is suffering from two or more chronic conditions, which is fueling the demand for medical resources. The effective and better healthcare facilities for the elderly population had increased the demand for smart healthcare devices, which helps in managing all the clinical information automatically.



Growing Geriatric Population is Likely to Drive the Growth of Smart Healthcare Products Market



The health management among the individual become easier with the use of smart healthcare products. Thus, the growing geriatric population is likely to drive the growth of the smart healthcare products market. In addition, the growing internet of things (IoT) in the healthcare industry, products have various applications for a range of services which comprises remote health monitoring, chronic diseases, fitness programs, and elderly care. Moreover, advancement in software technology and digital tools is likely to boost the growth in this market. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure is another factor driving the growth in the market.



North America is Expected to be the Largest Market for a Smart Healthcare Product Industry



Among the regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for a smart healthcare product. The rapid growth in technology development of IoT in the healthcare industry and high adoption of smart healthcare products among the population and developed healthcare sector drive the growth in the North America region. The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region owing to factors, such as increasing in healthcare expenditure, and government support toward the adoption of smart healthcare systems in the region.



Smart Healthcare Products Market: Segmentation



The report on the global smart healthcare products market covers segments such as product type and application. On the basis of product type the global smart healthcare products market is categorized into smart syringes, smart RFID cabinets, smart pills, and electronic health records. On the basis of application, the global smart healthcare products market is categorized into monitoring and treatment, health data storage and exchange and inventory management.



Smart Healthcare Products Industry: Competitive Landscape



The report provides profiles of the companies in the global smart healthcare products market such as Olympus Corporation, Becton Dickinson & Company, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Stanley Healthcare, and Others.



