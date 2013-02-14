Global Smart Home Network Equipment Market 2012-2016 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Smart Home Network Equipment market to grow at a CAGR 35.91 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in cost-effective solutions. The Global Smart Home Network Equipment market has also been witnessing the growing demand for G.hn standard. However, the increased exposure to cyber attacks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Smart Home Network Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Smart Home Network Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are GE Co., Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr Inc., Siemens AG, Sensus USA Inc., and Schneider Electric Co.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Sensus USA Inc., Elster Group., Acuity Brands Inc., ABB Ltd., AMX Corp., Control4 Corp., GE Security Inc., Home Automation Inc., SmartHome Controls Ltd., Vantage Controls Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC., iControl Networks Inc., ZigBee Alliance Inc., Ambient Devices Inc., Blue Line Innovation Ltd., and Silver Spring Networks Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Research portfolio in the Networking series includes reports on the SAN Market, WLAN Market, NAS Market, Ethernet Market, Routers Market, Network Equipment Market, FTTH Market, Optical Fiber Market, Storage Software Market, Data Center Network Equipment Market, IPAM Market.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/94971/global-smart-home-network-equipment-market-2012-2016.html